A Killeen police officer responded just before noon to the 4400 block of Stealth Lane, near the intersection of Old Farm-to-Market Road 440, for a minor accident that caused a utility pole to break.
The officer on scene said that it may have been a branch of a passing utility truck that hit the pole.
He said that with the tension in the line, the branch striking the pole may have caused a "domino effect."
Oncor had been notified of the downed pole Thursday afternoon.
