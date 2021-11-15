Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday afternoon on Hallmark Avenue in west-central Killeen.
The incident was the city’s 17th criminal homicide this year.
Approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, Killeen police received a 911 call in reference to a male with an apparent stab wound in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center at Fort Hood in critical condition, according to a KPD news release.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Hallmark, when the suspect fired a gun at the victim. The victim was able to get away and seek help, the release stated.
The victim, who was not identified, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 4:03 p.m., police said.
Johnson ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Police are asking if anyone has any information or videos about this incident to contact the police department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477).
Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the general public.
Detectives are actively investigating this homicide and there is no additional information at this time, the release stated.
