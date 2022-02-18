The Killeen Police Department said it is investigating an incident on the railroad tracks in north Killeen.
"Officers are currently investigating an incident on the railroad tracks," KPD said on its Facebook page at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. "The train is currently blocking North/Southbound traffic from Ft. Hood street to 10th street. Please avoid this area. If you need to get across the tracks please use the W.S Young bridge or 38th street."
Police did not make clear what the "incident" is.
As of 8:15 a.m. Friday no updates had been posted. The Herald did request an update from police.
This article will be updated.
We will update when normal traffic has resumed. ⚠️⚠️⚠️
