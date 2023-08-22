A 41-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing Interstate 14 over the weekend, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
The pedestrian — Emiliano Alfredo Martin — was struck by a vehicle that was traveling westbound on the outside lane.
The driver called 911 and returned to the scene of the accident to find the person who was hit, police said.
KPD officers responded at approximately 2:09 a.m. Saturday to westbound I-14, close to mile marker 285, and found Martin unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at 3:39 a.m.
The Killeen Police Traffic Unit is investigating the pedestrian fatality.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.
