The Killeen Police Department is investigating an arrest after a video circulated on social media over the weekend, KPD Chief Charles Kimble said Monday.
KPD allege the person arrested Saturday was “interfering with or obstructing an officer,” according to a Facebook post Monday night.
“The Killeen Police Department is aware of a video circulating via social media in which a subject was arrested for interfering with or obstructing an officer,” Kimble said in his news release. “On December 18, 2021 at about 12:40 a.m., Killeen Police officers conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested the driver for an outstanding warrant out of Lawton, OK for Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. Investigating Officers learned that there was a weapon inside the vehicle and were trying to determine if any other laws were being violated.”
As of Tuesday morning, KPD’s Facebook post about the incident has received more than 240 comments. The video in question posted Sunday on YouTube has been viewed 3,364 times as of Tuesday morning. To view the video visit https://bit.ly/3pgMX0b.
“While conducting their investigation, they were approached by an individual who interjected himself into the investigation by engaging with other individuals in the vehicle, distracting the officers, and creating a safety hazard for all involved parties,” Kimble said. “The subject in question was arrested and charged violating Sec. 16-107 (Interfering with or Obstructing an Officer) of the City of Killeen Code of Ordinances.”
The police chief confirmed Monday the department would investigate the matter.
“The Killeen Police Department Code of Conduct requires our officers to preserve and protect the individual rights and freedoms of citizens,” Kimble said. “Due to the public interest in this incident, we will be conducting an investigation into the matter.”
The Herald plans to update this article later today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.