KPD Program

The Killeen Police Department is looking for volunteers to monitor kids getting on and off the school bus next year.

 Courtesy Photo | Killeen Police Department

The Killeen Police Department is looking for volunteers to help with the department’s Kid Watch Program for the 2020-2021 school year, according to an announcement on the police department’s Facebook page.

Volunteers will monitor school bus stops and routes used for pick up to ensure the safety of the children.

Volunteers would monitor in the morning before buses arrive and in the afternoon when the buses drop off kids, according to the Facebook post.

If you’re interested or would like additional information, contact Julian Martinez at 254-200-7930.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.