The Killeen Police Department is looking for volunteers to help with the department’s Kid Watch Program for the 2020-2021 school year, according to an announcement on the police department’s Facebook page.
Volunteers will monitor school bus stops and routes used for pick up to ensure the safety of the children.
Volunteers would monitor in the morning before buses arrive and in the afternoon when the buses drop off kids, according to the Facebook post.
If you’re interested or would like additional information, contact Julian Martinez at 254-200-7930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.