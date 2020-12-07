The Killeen Police Department has been posting some short 10- to 15-second videos giving some tips to residents during the holiday season.
The videos have been posted daily on the KPD Facebook page this month and feature different officers and detectives within the department as they countdown to Christmas.
A couple examples of the videos are officers advising residents to ensure their vehicles are locked when they are away, asking drivers to watch their speed as they are out finishing up holiday shopping and to be on the lookout for kids who may be outside as they will be out of school.
This is the first time the department is doing “Days of Christmas” videos on its Facebook page, officials said.
Jeff Donohue, the assistant chief of police in Killeen, spoke about the videos and why the department is doing them this year.
“For the holidays, we wanted to try a different approach to reaching out to our community and we used this approach that was thought up by our staff. The feedback has been very positive,” Donohue said.
As of Monday, the videos were each getting 40 to 90 “Likes” or other reactions, and had five to 10 shares.
