Nine citations were issued during the Killeen Police Department’s “special traffic detail” in north Killeen on Thursday.
KPD police officers issued five warnings, three tickets for miscellaneous violations, one ticket for failing to yield the right of way to a vehicle-pedestrian, one ticket for running a red light, two speeding tickets, and one ticket for failure to provide insurance during a special traffic detail Thursday evening.
The operation took place on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard between 38th Street and Twin Creek Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the event was partially intended to educate the public on the dangers of incorrectly walking on roadways as well as yielding to pedestrians for motor vehicles.
So far this year, seven people have died in pedestrian-related crashes, according to a news release Thursday from KPD.
“In addition, there have been forty-four (44) other pedestrian related crashes this year with varying levels of injury,” Miramontez said in a news release Thursday. “In all seven fatality crashes, the pedestrian has been the primary contributing factor (Fail to Yield Right of Way-Pedestrian).”
“The Killeen Police Department is committed to the safety of the community and wants everyone to be safe while out on the roadways of Killeen,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.