A total of 30 citations were issued Wednesday morning when Killeen Police Department conducted a speed enforcement in front of Manor Middle School on South W.S. Young Drive.
According to police, the enforcement went from 7 to 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officers made 30 stops, police said.
Don't be stupid.
Do be alert.
Do obey their laws.
Make sure your vehicle is registered, your insurance is current, and your drivers license isn't suspended or revoked.
Obey their laws.
