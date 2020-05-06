Two residents donated care packages for the police dogs of the Killeen Police Department, the department posted on its Facebook page.
Roshonda and April Whitfield donated the packages that contained, among other things, dog treats and fetch balls.
"Our guys are excited to try them!" the post said.
