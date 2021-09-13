The Killeen police and fire departments participated in Team Red White and Blue’s 9/11 Moving Tribute on Saturday.
Throughout the day-long walk at Lions Club Park in Killeen, members of the Killeen Police Department and Killeen Fire Department kept a set of American flags moving from sunrise to sunset.
According to the KPD Facebook page, both departments collectively surpassed 232 miles of walking across all participants.
Residents across the United States shared their experience doing similar walks using the hashtag #teamrwb.
