A man was arrested earlier this week and booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday after being accused of killing another man Sunday.
Police arrested 41-year-old Lewis Carl Hunt on Sunday, and the Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a charge of murder, according to a Killeen Police Department news release on Wednesday.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Hunt on the murder charge Wednesday and set his bond at $1 million.
Hunt is accused of killing 42-year-old Kenny Ray Morgan.
Police said Morgan was shot Sunday afternoon at a residence in the 1700 block of Old Farm-to-Market Road 440 around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Morgan dead at 4:24 p.m. Sunday, police said.
