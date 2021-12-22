The Killeen Police Department announced Wednesday it is investigating the death of a 44-year-old Killeen man.
Carl Fischer, 44, police said, was found unresponsive Tuesday evening, according to a KPD news release issued Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to a “disturbance and an unresponsive subject” in the 1700 block of Windward Drive at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, KPD Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart said in a news release Wednesday.
“Upon arrival, Officers located an unresponsive 44-year-old male in the residence,” Gearhart said in the news release. “The subject was transported to Seaton Medical Center in Harker Heights where he succumbed.”
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the Fischer deceased at 9:53 p.m. Judge Cook also ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Police said there is no apparent cause of death at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.