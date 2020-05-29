The Killeen Police Department is reopening its main lobby for a limited number of hours seven days a week beginning on Monday, according to a news release from the police department.
The lobby will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, according to the release.
Taxi, peddler and towing permits are obtainable during the time the lobby is open or by calling 254-501-8940.
Non-essential services such as fingerprinting and background checks will not be available.
The department is still asking residents to call to file a police report in which an officer is not required for a response. As an example reports such as theft, criminal mischief, lost property and minor infractions can be taken over the phone, according to the release.
All victims who need to file a non-life-threatening crime report can call the department’s non-emergency line at 254-501-8800. If required for the filing of the report, the lobby will be open during the designated times indicated.
The Evidence Property Unit will be available by appointment only at 254-501-8918.
To ensure the safety of residents and staff, the department is asking that if residents have business that must be handled at the department, wear a mask when entering the lobby. Residents may be asked to exit the lobby and obtain a mask before reentering, according to the release.
The department also asks residents to be cognizant of the distance between each other in the lobby. If the desk officer determines that too many people are in the lobby, he or she may ask that some residents wait outside until space opens up.
