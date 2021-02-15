KPD, local groups aiding homeless during storm

With icy roads and sub-zero temperatures, the Killeen Police Department has been working to assist homeless people in getting them to homeless or warming shelters.
KPD Officer Kyle Moore said that patrol officers have been assisting people who don’t usually go to area shelters and warming centers, but are now in dire need due to the cold weather.
“If they choose to come, we try to facilitate them getting them there,” Moore said by telephone on Monday.
The City of Killeen warming station has relocated to Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road, city officials announced Sunday. The warming shelter was previously located at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center.
Robert Wheat, of Skyline Baptist Church, said that in addition to a fully functioning kitchen, his church has a hurricane evacuation plan in place, which has been adapted for the current winter weather situation.
However, donations of food and cots for guests to sleep on are needed, and if people are able, they can drop donations off at the church.
“We’re working with a limited staff due to driving conditions,” Wheat said on Monday.
