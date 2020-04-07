The Killeen Police Department released on Tuesday a sketch of a man it is looking for in connection to a sexual assault case from last year.
In August 2019, police went to the 2200 block of Silverway Drive on a call of a sexual assault, according to Bell County Crime Stoppers.
Police said he is described as a white male in his early 30s with medium blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall, stocky build and around 170 pounds, the Crime Stoppers website said.
Anyone with information about the incident or can recognize the man in the sketch can call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
The P3Tips app can be downloaded for IOS and Android devices in order to leave an anonymous tip.
Credible information that leads to an arrest will be rewarded with up to $1,000.
