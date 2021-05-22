The Killeen Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing Killeen teen.
Tatum Marie Gentry, 16, was last seen on May 19 at Killeen High School. Gentry was reported missing by her family on May 20.
"Her family has not been able to contact her and are concerned for her well-being," a KPD Facebook post said Friday.
Gentry is described as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray and green jacket with blue leggings.
"If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Tatum Gentry they are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800," police said.
