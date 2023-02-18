The Killeen Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing 34-year-old man.
James Dorritie was reported missing, KPD announced on social media Friday.
“His family reported him missing on February 15, 2023,” KPD said. “James was last seen leaving the Family Dollar on Desert Willow Dr in Killeen on February 13, 2023. His family has not been able to reach James since February 12, 2023 and are concerned for his well-being.”
Dorritie is described as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing 180 to 190 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan shirt and black shoes.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they should call KPD at 254-501-8800.
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
