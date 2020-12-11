The Killeen Police Department is currently looking to hire jailers.
A post on the department’s Facebook page says that anyone interested in the position can apply online at killeenpd.com.
The position has a starting salary of $16.85 per hour, offers a 7% retirement plan matched at a two-to-one ratio, has paid vacation, holiday and sick leave and offers dental, vision, medical and life insurance packages, according to the Facebook post.
Those that want to apply must be 18 years old or older and must have a high school diploma or the equivalent, according to the post.
Call 254-200-7933 or email wlopez@killeentexas.gov.
