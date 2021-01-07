The Killeen Police Department is looking to hire some new police officers.
Applications are now being accepted by the department from now through Jan. 31 and anyone interested can apply at www.killeenpd.com, according to the KPD Facebook page.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens, must be a high school graduate or have a GED and must have at least 30 college semester hours unless they are a current licensed peace officer in Texas or had an honorable discharge after two years of active-duty experience in the military, KPD said a Facebook post Wednesday.
The starting salary is just over $50,000 and includes vacation, holiday and sick leave. A retirement plan as well as dental, vision, medical and life insurance packages, according to the Facebook post.
