CRIME graphic

Killeen Police Department arrested over a dozen individuals and almost as many firearms earlier this month during Operation Washout 3.0 — an annual effort by local, state and federal police agencies to get criminals, guns and drugs off the streets.

Conducted from May 1-5, this annual roundup was led by the U.S. Marshals Service—Waco Division, focusing on active gang members and violent offenders, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.