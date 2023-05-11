Killeen Police Department arrested over a dozen individuals and almost as many firearms earlier this month during Operation Washout 3.0 — an annual effort by local, state and federal police agencies to get criminals, guns and drugs off the streets.
Conducted from May 1-5, this annual roundup was led by the U.S. Marshals Service—Waco Division, focusing on active gang members and violent offenders, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.
Through targeted fugitive investigations, the Marshals Service compiled a target list of gang offenders and violent offenders who have outstanding felony warrants matching their adoption criteria.
In Killeen there were 11 firearms seized along with 5.5 pounds of marijuana, 1.2 kilos of methamphetamine, 15 grams of cocaine, 19.42 grams of heroin and 2 grams of morphine, according to Killeen police. In total, police in Killeen seized $8,793 in cash during this year’s Washout.
KPD also released the names and charges of the people arrested, but did not specify if any of them are in a gang. Killeen police did not release any of their mugshots.
Following is a list of the suspects arrested and their charges:
Cortez Gadson, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces;
Edward Love, prohibited weapon and stolen firearm;
Eric Robles, possession of a controlled substance (penalty group 1) 4-400 grams;
Daniel Page, possession of a controlled substance (penalty group 1) 4-400 grams;
Tracy Pierce, possession of a controlled substance (penalty group 1) 4-400 grams;
Laderrius Martin, warrant for assault with bodily injury to a family member, evading arrest, failure to identify as a fugitive;
Bishop Lewis, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces;
Chanz Causey, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram;
Leon Williams, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces;
Spencer Harden, possession of a controlled substance (penalty group 1) 4-400 grams, evading arrest, tampering with evidence;
Davon Jones, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces;
Refeal King, possession of controlled substance (penalty group 1) 4- 400 grams;
Elijah Taylor, four Class C warrants, failure to identify as a fugitive.
