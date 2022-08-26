CRIME graphic

A stab wound on a Killeen man was “dangerously close” to a major part of his nervous system, police reported in an arrest affidavit. The man at the hospital with the wound reportedly had been stabbed Tuesday.

At an unspecified time Tuesday, Killeen police went to the 1400 block of Flynn Road in Killeen and spoke with a woman who said the man had been stabbed in the back and was in need of medical attention, according to the affidavit.

