A stab wound on a Killeen man was “dangerously close” to a major part of his nervous system, police reported in an arrest affidavit. The man at the hospital with the wound reportedly had been stabbed Tuesday.
At an unspecified time Tuesday, Killeen police went to the 1400 block of Flynn Road in Killeen and spoke with a woman who said the man had been stabbed in the back and was in need of medical attention, according to the affidavit.
The man accused of stabbing him reportedly told police he “‘did what [he] needed to do,’” according to the affidavit. Police were given the name of Mitchell Lee Williams, who reportedly told his mother he stabbed the man. Officers found Williams near a fast-food establishment on W.S. Young Drive, police said in the affidavit.
Williams reportedly told police without questioning that he was at a family member’s house when the man said “rude things” to the family member, so Williams engaged in an altercation with the man, police said.
Police contacted the family member of Williams who said the altercation resulted in Williams sitting on the man. He reportedly told police he did not see Williams stab the man but heard the man yell that he had. An investigator with the department saw “two small puddles of blood” near the front door of the family member’s home, the affidavit read.
At the hospital, the man with the wound told police about the altercation and told them he was attempting to leave the house when Williams tackled him from behind and stabbed him in the back.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Williams Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault, bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Johnson set the bond at $100,000.
Also arraigned Friday on unrelated charges were Justin Matthew Baxter on a charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than 5 pounds, and Juan Antonio Rodriguez on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, greater or equal to 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Johnson set Baxter’s bond at $50,000 and Rodriguez’s bond at $40,000.
