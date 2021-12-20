A man died Sunday evening after being struck by a BNSF train, the Killeen Police Department said Monday.
Brent Steven Babcock, 55, was found dead on the 38th Street train bridge Sunday evening, KPD said in a news release Monday.
At 9:47 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of 38th Street and Commerce Drive in reference to “a pedestrian being struck by a train.”
KPD officers located “a deceased male on the 38th Street train bridge,” according to the news release.
“Traffic investigators were called to the scene and a preliminary investigation showed a BNSF train was traveling eastbound approaching the 38th Street bridge,” police said. “A male subject was observed on the train tracks on the bridge. The conductor attempted emergency braking procedures, but the train was unable to stop before striking the male.”
Police said Babcock succumbed to his injuries Sunday evening.
“He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 11:49 p.m.,” police said.
