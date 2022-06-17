Killeen police say a 21-year-old motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a drunken driver in a Mercedes.
At 9:30 p.m. on June 10, police responded to the intersection of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Stringer Street in reference to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle, police said in a news release Friday.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Honda Motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the inside lane in the 700 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd. when the driver of a black Mercedes failed to yield-right of way-turning left onto Stringer Street causing the motorcycle to strike the front of the Mercedes,” the release said. “The impact caused the motorcycle operator and his passenger to be ejected and coming to a rest on the roadway. They were both immediately transported to local hospitals in critical condition. The driver of the Mercedes was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.”
The motorcycle operator, identified as Coy Caleb Morris, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Keith Reed on Monday, police said.
Police said Friday the passenger of the motorcycle was still listed in stable condition.
Police said the case is still under investigation and awaiting review from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office to determine if other charges will be filed against the driver of the Mercedes, who police did not name.
According to his obituary submitted to the Herald earlier this week, Morris was born Sept. 24, 2000, in Odessa. According to the obituary, he traveled Texas and settled in Killeen where he was a contractor.
Police did not say why it took five days after Morris died and seven days after the crash to release information about the accident.
