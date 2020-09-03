The Killeen Police Department has added links to its website for residents to easily access crime statistics, department demographics, policies and internal affairs information.
Residents can access the site at http://bit.ly/KPDStats.
“We are committed to providing increased transparency to the community through this new addition to our website,” the department said on its Facebook page this week.
Information on the site will be updated monthly with statistics reflecting the current month, as well as year to date.
Since the department switched from Uniform Crime Reporting to the National Incident-Based Reporting System, yearly comparisons will not be available until March 2021.
The department’s intelligence unit compiled the crime data which breaks crime into four categories: violent crime, property crime, calls for service and traffic.
In the violent crime category, since Jan. 1 through July, there have been 21 homicides and 336 aggravated assaults in Killeen.
For property crime, through July, there have been 320 total burglaries and 952 thefts.
Through July, the department has received 83,562 calls for service, and there have been 1,142 crashes, 11 of which have been fatal, and 397 of which have involved injuries.
“Transparency is vital to the success of a community police partnership,” the website says.
