The public information officer for the Killeen Police Department was named the Employee of the Month in the department for October.
Ofelia Miramontez has been recognized for her work on the department’s Facebook page.
Police Chief Charles Kimble spoke about Miramontez in the post.
“Ofelia wears many hats for the department and her dedication is unsurpassed,” Kimble said. “Keep up the good work and thank you on behalf of Killeen Police Department and the city of Killeen.”
Kimble added that Miramontez organized the department’s drive-thru trunk-or-treat event last month that “was an outstanding success.”
Miramontez has been with KPD for 20 years.
