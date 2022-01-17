The Killeen Police Department has named Records Specialist Celina Apellido as December’s Employee of the Month.
According KPD, Apellido worked tirelessly through several vacancies in the Records Section while training new and temporary employees.
“Even with her heavy workload, she maintained her usual friendly and up-beat attitude,” KPD Chief Charles Kimble said a Facebook post last week. “Keep up the great work and thank you for your professionalism and dedication to the department and city of Killeen.
