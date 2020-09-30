Seven detectives with the Killeen Police Department Homicide Unit were named the department’s Employees of the Month for August.
The detectives initiated a process to identify and investigate cold cases for the police department, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page this week.
The detectives also facilitated the issuance of an arrest warrant and arrested the suspect in a triple homicide case, according to the post.
“The unit’s efforts during the month of August is an example of exemplary teamwork and dedication to the mission of our department,” Police Chief Charles Kimble said in the post.
KPD identified the seven officers as:
Sgt. D. Fischer
Det. H. Blenden
Det. M. Uvalle
Det. T. Jenkins
Det. J. Muellar
Det. A. Rinehart
Det. H. Crum
