A two-day operation in Killeen resulted in the arrest of nearly 50 people on drug and weapons charges, police said.
Through its partnership with Project Safe Neighborhoods, a national initiative by the United States Department of Justice, the Killeen Police Department announced on Tuesday the number of arrests and other factors to reduce gun violence and crime.
According to news release, the department was awarded funding in the amount of $162,192 as part of this initiative.
Between Feb. 28 and Feb. 29, KPD made 48 arrests with some individuals facing multiple charges. The area of the operation was in the Loma Vista and Cantabrian area in West Central Killeen.
Out of the total, 21 were narcotics related, 12 were felony arrests, eight arrests involved unlawfully carrying a weapon, four arrests stemmed from felon in possession of a firearm and six arrests were warrants served to include parole revocation.
Twelve guns were recovered during the operation, as well as 460.2 grams of marijuana, 4.6 grams of methamphetamine and 15 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), KPD said.
Police said there will be more special enforcement operations “over the remainder of this year focusing narcotics and gang involvement, which are a precursor to gun violence in most occasions.”
“Some of the enforcement actions will be conducted that will align with normal day-to-day operations of the department,” said KPD Commander Ronnie Supak in the release. “The Killeen Police Department would like to thank our federal and state partners for their assistance in this enforcement effort.”
The agencies that assisted in the operation were the Federal Bureau of Investigation Violent Crimes Task Force, The US Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.