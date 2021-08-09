Traffic investigators need the community’s help in identifying a pedestrian who was killed in a traffic accident early Saturday morning on Interstate 14 in Killeen.
Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Killeen police officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes on I-14 in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located an unconscious male lying in the roadway.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a blue Ford F150 was traveling westbound in the outside lane on I-14 near mile mark 287. When the pedestrian attempted to cross the highway and he was struck by the pickup truck.
The male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 6:44 a.m. Saturday.
Through the investigation, it revealed that the pedestrian had no identification on him.
The accident victim is described as a white male in his late 50s to early 60s with gray/blonde hair, hazel eyes, and a beard.
He is approximately 5’8” -5’9” tall, approximately 250 pounds and has a “cross” tattoo on his upper right arm.
He was wearing blue jeans with a black belt, a blue Michael Jackson T-shirt, and black and white tennis shoes.
Anyone who may know who John Doe is, is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.
