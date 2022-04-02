Citing an “open” investigation, the Killeen Police Department has not answered several questions from the Herald about the person who died while he was in police custody shortly after a brief foot chase in north Killeen on Wednesday.
KPD refused to identify the man, saying on Friday that “At the request of the family, we are not releasing the individual’s name.”
However, the Herald was able to verify the man’s name and age after a preliminary autopsy report was filed with a justice of the peace office in Killeen. It listed the man’s name as Christopher Laloni, 34. The cause of death is not yet determined pending toxicology and histology reports, according to the document.
The man was reportedly fleeing from the scene of a domestic disturbance Wednesday morning when KPD gave chase.
On Wednesday, KPD officers arrived at 7:40 a.m. to a residence in the 4200 block of Lake Road in Killeen in reference to a domestic disturbance, police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they were told the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation and the suspect involved would possibly flee on foot,” the news release stated. “That is when officers observed the suspect running towards Rancier Avenue.”
Other officers in the area located the man in the 4200 block of Rancier Avenue near Gateway Food Mart and detained him, police said.
Shortly after the man was detained, he complained of a medical issue, police said.
Paramedics transported the man to Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights, police said, where he was later pronounced deceased. Police have not said what the medical issue was, but the owner of Gateway Food Mart, who witnessed the arrest, said the man appeared to have a heart attack.
The Herald, on Friday morning, sent several follow-up questions to KPD that, for the most part, have yet to be answered.
Those questions are:
- Is it the policy of KPD to not release names of people who die in KPD custody if the family doesn’t want the name released? Please explain.
- Shouldn’t KPD release the name for transparency’s sake? You would release his name if he were murdered — even if the family did not want it released, correct?
- Was the suspect Tased?
- When he was detained, was he placed in a choke hold or any other kind of physical or other holds?
- Were K-9’s used in the pursuit?
- Is this arrest and death still under investigation?
- Are any outside agencies investigating? If so, who?
- If no other agencies are investigating, is it normal for KPD to investigate itself when someone dies in KPD custody? Please explain.
- Has it been determined exactly how the person died? If so, how? We have heard heart attack.
- Can we see the officer-cam video footage of the arrest? (It is KPD policy to do so as we saw last year in the Patrick Warren case, where KPD released the officer-cam video footage of the death within days of the encounter, and before the investigation was finished).
On Saturday, KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez responded to the questions with the following statement:
“The investigation is currently open. Because it is still active, there will be no further information released at this time,” she said.
Last year, KPD held a news conference, answered questions from many news agencies and released police video footage in the Patrick Warren Sr. case while the investigation of the case was still open and active.
Warren, a Killeen resident, was fatally shot by a KPD officer on Jan. 10, 2021, after Warren, who was unarmed, aggressively yelled and approached the officer in front of Warren’s home. The death made national headlines.
Nine days later, on Jan. 19, 2021, KPD held a news conference, answered questions from media and released KPD video of the shooting.
The investigation into the fatal shooting, headed by the Texas Rangers, lasted several more months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.