Killeen police on Tuesday have yet to release more information — including name, gender, age and any other details – on a person who was found dead next to a local creek last week.
As the Killeen Police Department conducts its investigation of a dead body found on the banks of Nolan Creek April 15, no new information is available, police said Tuesday. In a request for details about the case, KPD spokesperson Ronnie Supak said, “Once I receive information that can be relayed I most certainly will.”
The original news release by Supak, issued Friday night, said police were dispatched to the 600 block of Avenue K at 4:07 p.m. Friday where it was reported “a deceased person was found within Nolan Creek upon the bank.”
“When officers arrived, they did locate a person deceased and detectives were called to the scene,” Supak said in the news release.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the person deceased at 4:55 p.m. Friday and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The Herald has asked multiple times for the person’s name, but police have not released it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.