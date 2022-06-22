The Killeen Police Department is now accepting applications for the fall course of its Citizen’s Police Academy.
This free 11-week course is designed to give community members a better understanding of police operation and procedures, according to a KPD social media post. Classes will be held Monday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. starting on Aug. 8. Courses will be though Oct. 17. The social media post mentioned there will be one Saturday session on Sept. 24 at 8:30 a.m.
Applicants must agree to submit to a background check which includes a criminal history inquiry. Applications are available at the KPD Headquarters. Those interested can also email crimeprevention@killeentexas.gov for an application. For additional questions, citizens can contact Erica Aurelio at 254-501-8805.
The deadline submission for applications is July 22 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.