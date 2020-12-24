The Killeen Police Department has named a second assistant chief of police for the first since 2017 in line with recent changes within the department.
Alex Gearhart was named to the second assistant position by KPD Chief Charles Kimble on Monday, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Gearhart previously held the rank of commander for the department.
In April, longtime assistant chief of police, Margaret Young, retired after 30 years of service. In May, her replacement, Jeff Donohue was named to the position by Kimble. However, that would not be the end of changes within the department.
In June, the police department announced a list of changes to improve transparency and other aspects of the department in response to national outcries for police reform after George Floyd’s death by police in Minnesota.
In a news release on June 18, the department announced that it would name a second assistant chief of police, along with other changes.
“As we move forward in the new area of policing there must be executive oversight in the area of police community relations, enhanced training and police reform,” the news release said.
Cmdr. Ronnie Supak, a spokesman for the department, spoke on the department and its change to have two assistant chiefs.
“Killeen Police Department, the largest department between the Dallas and Austin metroplexes, has historically had two assistant chiefs. The second position was removed in 2017 following Assistant Chief Larry Longwell’s retirement in an effort to meet previous budgetary constraints,” Supak said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.