The Killeen Police Department officer who shot and killed a man who was having a mental health episode in January is back on duty but not on patrol, an official said.
Reynaldo Contreras, a five-year veteran of KPD, was put on “administrative leave” after the shooting of 52-year-old Patrick Lynn Warren Sr. on Jan. 10. Body camera video shows Warren yelling and waving his arms in Warren’s front yard before charging at the officer, who first used his Taser but it was ineffective against Warren.
“Officer Contreras is currently on administrative duty,” said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez on Wednesday.
She said that the process of returning to duty after an officer is involved in a shooting is handled on a “case-by-case basis.”
“The department immediately reaches out to resources to get those involved, not only the officer involved, but the department as well, for guidance, support and wellness services they need after a traumatic incident,” Miramontez said.
Updates
It is unknown if any criminal charges will be filed against Contreras.
“The District Attorney’s Office has received the investigation from the Texas Rangers and this case will be presented to a Bell County grand jury,” said Stephanie Newell, First Assistant District Attorney, in an email on Tuesday.
The family has accused the officer of being unprepared to handle a mental health call. Their attorney, S. Lee Merritt, still intends to file a federal civil rights lawsuit in the case.
“We are filing the lawsuit after the case is presented to grand jury and the U.S. Department of Justice opens an investigation,” he said in an email to the Herald on Thursday. “We won’t know everyone we will include in the suit until after the completion of a thorough criminal investigation.”
The GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral and living expenses for Warren’s family has raised more than $70,000, as of Thursday.
Two petitions have been started on Change.org related to the Warren shooting: “Justice for Patrick Warren Sr.” had garnered more than 149,400 signatures as of Thursday and “We Demand Justice for Patrick Warren Sr.” has just over 1,200 signatures.
