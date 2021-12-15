A Killeen Police Department commander was the third person in the state to graduate from a new program, the department announced Wednesday.
KPD Commander Tony Lourence recently graduated from the Texas Police Association Law Enforcement Command Officer Program, according to a KPD Facebook post Wednesday congratulating the officer.
“He is the 3rd person in Texas to complete this new program and we are excited and proud of him for his accomplishment,” KPD said on social media. “This is an example of the investment in our leadership to be better trained to handle the challenges facing our community and we look forward to seeing what he accomplishes.”
