An officer with the Killeen Police Department has been named Citizen of the Year by a local fraternity.
Officer Kyle Moore, who works closely with the local homeless population in Killeen, was given the award by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity earlier this week, according to a post on the KPD Facebook page.
Moore spoke about receiving the award over the phone on Friday.
“I was humbled and honored to receive the award,” Moore said.
He added that he was told the award is for the things he has done on and off duty.
“I don’t do this to be recognized, but it feels nice,” he said.
Moore’s work with the homeless population comes from a desire to help people.
“I’m from Killeen and I joined the police department to help the community that raised me,” he said. “I wanted to directly affect individuals that are homeless with the goal of getting them off the street.”
(1) comment
Officer Moore is a great asset to the City of Killeen. He deserves recognition for his great efforts to make a real difference.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.