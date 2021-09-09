Members of the local community can vote for Killeen Police Department Officer David Cole, who has been nominated for a RISE award for saving a life or displaying exemplary service in the field.
Cole is one of the department’s K9 officers and is the handler of Merlin, a German shepherd.
Cole was nominated by a local resident for helping calm an 8-year-old daughter’s fear of police. The nominating family met Cole and Merlin at a Christmas event in 2019, the nomination form says.
“My daughter was healing from a Traumatic event at that time and K9 Merlin put a smile on her face,” the nomination says. “Almost 2 years later in her words ‘officer Cole and Merlin feel like family!’”
The nomination form says Cole and Merlin always put a smile on her face.
Cole is in the running to win an all-expenses paid trip to Axon Accelerate in Phoenix from Nov. 1-3. Axon Accelerate is “the premier public safety tech conference,” according to the event’s website.
Area residents can vote for Cole once per day through Sept. 17 by going to https://bit.ly/RISECole.
