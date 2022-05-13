A Killeen police officer shot and killed a vicious dog that charged the officer Thursday night, police said.
The incident happened about 7:55 p.m. Thursday, when the Killeen Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Gateway Drive and Lowes Boulevard in reference to a welfare concern call about a man lying in a grassy area, KPD said in response to questions from the Herald about the incident.
“The officer arrived on scene and upon approach, a vicious dog charged at the officer,” KPD said in an email. “While retreating, the officer was forced to defend himself and discharged his firearm at the dog, striking and killing it. Animal Control Unit was notified in regards to the deceased dog.”
KPD’s Internal Affairs Unit is reviewing the incident and KPD shared no additional information.
Police did not say what the breed of the dog was.
(5) comments
The officer was in danger so of course you have to protect yourself, I would too. I don't know if mace would have done any good but I would use that first. With saying that what was wrong with the person and was that his dog trying to protect his person? With that I'd like to know more about the situation.
@Caroline Take some time to read the City Ordinance and the responsibility pet owners have when they own pets.
That's a very wise officer.
Kudos to one of KPD's finest.
But what happened to the man lying in the grassy area? Who is he, and how is he connected to the dead dog? So many questions, so little time.
They were so concerned about” officer shoots” that the man in the grass was forgotten. It time to stop giving all cops a bad name because they had to pull the trigger, at least tell the whole story.
