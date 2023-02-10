Three Killeen Police Department officers have been served notice of a federal lawsuit against them alleging that in 2021 they tased a man in an ambulance following a seizure at a fast-food restaurant, court records show, and the next step is for the defendants to file an official response or motion with the court.
As of Friday, no response had been filed with the federal court. At the same time, the man who filed the complaint, 45-year-old Truman McCollum Jr., is facing a jury trial in a county court after the county attorney’s office charged him with a Class A misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, second offense, and resisting arrest. That jury trial is set for March 20, in the courtroom of Judge Rebecca DePew, according to Bell County court records.
Meanwhile, the Corpus Christi attorneys who are representing McCollum are planning a news conference on Monday at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, at 9 a.m.
“The family and counsel will be ... at the park at 8:30 a.m.,” said attorney Matt Manning, a partner with Webb, Cason & Manning of Corpus Christi, in the Feb. 8 news release. “Please note that we requested a permit to hold this press conference at City Hall, and will move to City Hall if the permit is granted.”
McCollum filed a 32-page complaint against the officers and the City of Killeen with the U.S. District Court in Waco on Jan. 13, alleging that during an incident on Jan. 16, 2021, KPD “Officers Edward Urena, Franklin Melendez and Joshua Plowick used excessive force in violation of his individual rights under the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution when they illegally detained him on (Jan. 16, 2021), tasing him six times and causing immense pain, when they had no legal authority to use any force whatsoever.”
The Herald reached out to KPD and the City of Killeen on Wednesday for comment but did not receive a response by publication time on Friday.
Court records show that the three officers were served official summons of a legal action on Jan. 18, at the address of KPD headquarters on Community Boulevard.
“Within 21 days after service of this summons on you (not counting the day you received it)...you must serve on the plaintiff an answer to the attached complaint or a motion under Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff’s attorney,” the summons reads. “If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.”
Photo attachments to the lawsuit appear to show the officers through body-cam footage detaining McCollum after they were dispatched to Burger King in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop “in reference to an accident ... in the drive-thru lane.”
“The employee verbally described to the police upon arrival that one of the drivers — later identified as Truman McCollum — had a seizure while sitting in his car in the drive-thru.”
According to the lawsuit: “Defendants also violated Mr. McCollum’s Fourth Amendment right to be free in his person/bodily integrity from unlawful intrusion and seizures of his person when repeatedly tasing him as their means to force medical treatment upon him to which he could not consent, comply, make informed decisions, remain still or follow their instructions due to the severity of his medical condition and prolonged repeat tasing, actually escalating Mr. McCollum’s confusion and resulting medical combativeness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.