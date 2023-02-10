Truman McCollum lawsuit

These images allegedly show Killeen resident Truman McCollum Jr. being tased by Killeen police in January 2021.

 Webb, Cason & Manning

Three Killeen Police Department officers have been served notice of a federal lawsuit against them alleging that in 2021 they tased a man in an ambulance following a seizure at a fast-food restaurant, court records show, and the next step is for the defendants to file an official response or motion with the court.

As of Friday, no response had been filed with the federal court. At the same time, the man who filed the complaint, 45-year-old Truman McCollum Jr., is facing a jury trial in a county court after the county attorney’s office charged him with a Class A misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, second offense, and resisting arrest. That jury trial is set for March 20, in the courtroom of Judge Rebecca DePew, according to Bell County court records.

