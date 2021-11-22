The Killeen Police Department announced their Employees of the Month for October.
KPD Chief Charles Kimble congratulated October Employees of the Month Lt. Reyes and Kim Isett on Friday in a statement.
“Lt. Reyes and Ms. Isett took a very vague plan to remind the community about domestic violence that turned into a huge city-wide event that included political figures, community members, area organizations and all facets of the community to bring awareness to domestic violence,” Kimble said in a Facebook post. “I also want to thank the many officers and employees that assisted in this fantastic effort and plans are already underway for even a larger event next year.”
Kimble said the pair organized KPD’s first Walk a Mile in Their Shoes — A Walk Against Domestic Violence.
“The idea was born out of their passion to honor victims of family violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to also participate in community involvement and outreach while representing our police department,” he said. “With limited planning time and resources, Ms. Isett’s and Lt. Reyes’ efforts and exemplary teamwork, both at work and personally, resulted in the successful planning and implementation of this event. Their efforts have, without a doubt, contributed greatly to the mission of the Killeen Police Department.”
