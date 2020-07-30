Since January 2018, the Killeen Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team has helped an estimated 100 to 150 people obtain either housing or the identification they need to get housing.
Officer Kyle Moore, who is KPD’s homeless liaison as well as a trained mental health officer, said the program is designed for people who are currently homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
“We’re trying to to develop as many resources as possible, to work with landlords and such,” Moore said. “Some people just don’t have the opportunities that others do.”
Officers were on hand late Wednesday afternoon to help one such resident, in the of Florence Road and East Jasper Drive, move into a new location.
The Texas ID program, as it is known unofficially, is geared to help those who need to obtain official identification, which you need to obtain housing or employment.
Moore said that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how the program operates.
“It’s changed things a lot,” he said, describing how a number of routine program activities, which were done in person, are now being done by phone or online due to social distancing.
The pandemic has also impacted the employment situation, which in turn impacts the HOT program.
“If someone was a bartender, because of COVID-19 these businesses are closing down,” Moore said, citing an example of a daycare worker whose employment was put on hold but is currently working.
Oftentimes the people the program helps have criminal, financial or eviction histories which prevent them from being able to take advantage of rental opportunities.
To learn or about the program or possibly get involved, contact Officer Moore at kmoore@killeentexas.com.
swilson@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7463
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.