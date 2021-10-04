The name of the deceased man found in north Killeen Thursday will not be released, police said Monday.
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Monday the department would not release the name of the victim due to the lack of criminal activity associated with this particular death investigation.
An unconscious man was found Thursday afternoon in a parking lot behind Lighthouse Church in Killeen in the 1500 block of North 38th Street, police confirmed Thursday.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the man deceased at the scene, Miramontez said.
On Friday, Herald staffers heard a report over the police scanner of a “decomposed body” seen behind an Aldi’s grocery store, but Miramontez said Monday that a body was not found at that location.
