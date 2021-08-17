Staffing issues forced the Killeen Police Department to close one of its departments, KPD announced Tuesday.
"The records office will be closed until further notice due to staff shortage," KPD posted Tuesday morning.
"We understand that this may cause some inconveniences and we appreciate everyone’s patience," the Facebook post stated.
Those who need a copy of records may email a request to KPD at kpdrecords@killeentexas.gov or call 254-501-8940.
