Killeen city and police officials are refusing to release police officer body-cam video that may show a Killeen Police Department officer shooting a 27-year-old unarmed man last month.
Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen, a Killeen martial artist and teacher with a black belt, was shot by KPD Officer Devin Hill on April 5 during an altercation at a convenience store on Fort Hood Street.
After three weeks in the hospital on life support and after enduring at least 11 surgeries, Sebexen passed away on April 26. His mother told the Herald previously that her son did not have any weapons.
On April 25, the Herald filed a public information request with the Killeen city government, asking for a copy of video from either body cameras or police cruisers or both.
A few weeks later, on May 9, the Office of the City Attorney for the City of Killeen notified the Herald that the department would withhold the requested information pending a ruling from the Office of the Texas Attorney General.
“The City of Killeen seeks to withhold the information from public disclosure as it considers it to be protected by one or more of the exceptions (to the Texas Public Information Act) found within sections 552.101 through 552.154 of the Texas Government Code,” according to the letter, signed by City Attorney Traci Briggs.
However, that was not the case last year after an officer fatally shot an unarmed Killeen man who was in the midst of a mental health episode.
On Jan. 10, 2021, Patrick Warren Sr., 52, was shot by Killeen police officer Reynaldo Contreras after being shocked with a Taser stun gun in response to a mental health call from the family. Less than 10 days later, on Jan. 19, 2021, KPD released two graphic body camera videos — one 7 minutes and 45 seconds and another 11 minutes and 52 seconds — depicting the events leading up to the shooting, the shooting itself and immediately after the shooting. The investigation into that shooting was still in process by the Texas Rangers when KPD released the videos.
By that time, the Warren family, through their attorney, already had released 1 minute and 41 seconds of edited video from a cellphone and a door bell camera. Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt released the video on Jan. 13, 2021, along with Warren Sr.’s name as the victim.
On May 19, 2021, Warren’s case was presented to a grand jury, which did not indict Contreras.
The shooting of Sebexen has not yet been presented to a grand jury because the case still is being investigated by the Texas Rangers, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko, public information officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“Ralph Sebexen is still an active investigation and no further details are available at this time,” Washko said in an email on Wednesday.
