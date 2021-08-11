The Killeen Police Department on Wednesday released the name of the man killed crossing Interstate 14 last weekend.
“The name of the pedestrian involved in this fatality is Peter Douglas Robertson,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release Wednesday. “The department would like to thank the community for assisting us in this fatality investigation.”
KPD had originally withheld the man’s name pending notification of his next of kin.
The department had asked for the public's assistance in identifying Robertson after he had been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Interstate 14 at about 5:59 a.m. Saturday.
According to KPD, Robertson was struck by a blue Ford F-150 that was traveling westbound in the outside lane.
Robertson was declared deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke about 45 minutes after police arrived on scene.
