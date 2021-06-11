The Killeen Police Department announced on Friday it has released a person who was in custody in relation to a fatal Killeen shooting Monday.
“The person that was custody has been released pending further investigation,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release Friday.
Monday 38-year-old Anthony House died after being shot at a residence in the 300 block of South 42nd Street, police said.
“Officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched on Monday, June 7, 2021, at approximately 12:34 p.m., to the 300 block of S. 42nd Street in reference to shots fired,” Miramontez said. “Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.”
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were in a domestic altercation when the suspect produced a handgun and fired at the victim, police said.
House was pronounced dead at 2:08 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
This marks the fifth criminal homicide in Killeen, police said earlier this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.