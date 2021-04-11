The Killeen Police Department stopped two cars last week during what they believe was an illegal street race.
The police department said on its Facebook page that two vehicles were speeding rapidly on Clear Creek Road in Killeen when officers were able to stop them.
On its Facebook page, the police department reminded residents to keep a safe speed while driving.
