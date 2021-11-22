The Killeen Police Department took to social media to remind residents of Killeen’s youth curfew over Thanksgiving break.
“Thanksgiving break is here!” KPD posted on Facebook Friday. “We hope everyone enjoys their time off and the holiday with your families. We also want to remind parents that the City of Killeen has a youth curfew ordinance.”
Killeen’s curfew applies to children 17 years and younger year round. The hour’s of the city’s curfew lasts between 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“The curfew doesn’t apply if juveniles are with a parent or guardian, on an errand for their parent or guardian, at a church/school event or work-related activity, or dealing with an emergency,” the Facebook post states. “We want to make sure parents know where their children are. Stay safe!”
KPD’s social media post received over 113 shares and more than 85 reactions online as of Monday.
