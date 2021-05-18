The Killeen Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Killeen teenager who is possibly a runaway.
Leah Jollett, 14, is 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighs between 100 and 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans with rips on the legs and white Nike Air Force tennis shoes.
Her family filed a report on Monday and last saw Leah on May 14 at their residence in Killeen at around 3 a.m., according to a Tuesday KPD Facebook post.
KPD reminds the public that harboring a runaway is against the law. If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Leah Jollett, they are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.
